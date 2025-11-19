Fifth Person Dies at Walt Disney World Resort in One Month

The deaths at Walt Disney World in Florida keep piling up ... with authorities confirming a fifth fatality in less than a month.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office tells TMZ ... on November 8, there was a death at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

This marks the latest death in a chilling string of four others at the resort in recent weeks -- two of which were apparent suicides.

You'll recall ... a 31-year-old woman died by suicide at Disney's Contemporary Resort October 14.

Then a week later, a man in his 60s died after suffering a medical episode at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

In late October, a 28-year-old man, identified as Matthew Cohn, also died by suicide after jumping from a height at the Contemporary Resort.

On November 2, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said a woman in her 40s was transported to Celebration Hospital, where she died.