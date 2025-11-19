Fifth Person Dies at Walt Disney World Resort in One Month
Disney World Deaths Climb to 5 Over 1 Month
The deaths at Walt Disney World in Florida keep piling up ... with authorities confirming a fifth fatality in less than a month.
The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office tells TMZ ... on November 8, there was a death at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort.
The details surrounding the incident remain unclear.
This marks the latest death in a chilling string of four others at the resort in recent weeks -- two of which were apparent suicides.
You'll recall ... a 31-year-old woman died by suicide at Disney's Contemporary Resort October 14.
Then a week later, a man in his 60s died after suffering a medical episode at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.
In late October, a 28-year-old man, identified as Matthew Cohn, also died by suicide after jumping from a height at the Contemporary Resort.
On November 2, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said a woman in her 40s was transported to Celebration Hospital, where she died.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.