Disney Death Ruled Suicide, the Second in 10 Days

The third death on Walt Disney World property in 10 days has been ruled a suicide, and two of the people took their lives at Disney's most prominent hotel ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ, the third person was identified as 28-year-old Matthew Cohn, who died from multiple traumatic injuries after he jumped to his death from a height at Disney's Contemporary Resort in Florida

This is the third death at Walt Disney World in just over a week. As we reported, a 31-year-old woman died by suicide on October 14 -- also at the Contemporary. Then, on October 21, a man in his 60s died after suffering a medical episode at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

This follows reports of a guest at Disneyland in California who was found unresponsive on the Haunted Mansion ride on October 8 ... paramedics responded, and the woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at a hospital.