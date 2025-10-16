Boxer Ricky Hatton's Preliminary Cause of Death Released

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton is believed to have died by suicide, according to a provisional cause of death delivered at a coroner's inquest in Manchester, England, The Guardian reports.

Alison Mutch, the senior coroner for Manchester South, stated Hatton's cause of death was hanging, reports ESPN.

As TMZ reported, Hatton was found dead in his home on Sunday, September 14 ... in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

The boxer's manager, Paul Speak, reportedly found Hatton "unresponsive." Speak had arrived at Hatton's residence to take him to Manchester Airport for a flight to Dubai.

Speak called emergency services, and he was present during Thursday's inquest, according to The Athletic.

The boxer was last seen by his family members on September 12, and he seemed "well" at the time, according to details heard at the inquest.

Hatton's funeral was held in Hyde last Friday, and it was attended by many in the boxing world, including Tyson Fury and Frank Bruno.