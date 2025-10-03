Climber Balin Miller Dies at 23 While Climbing El Capitan

Livestreams His Own Death At 23

Climber Balin Miller is dead after he fell while attempting to summit El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Photographer Tom Evans posted on his Facebook account following the incident and said Miller was dealing with a stuck gear bag when the accident occurred.

The climber apparently went back down on his rope in an effort to correct the problem, and he reportedly rappelled off the end of his rope.

The climber was reportedly livestreaming on TikTok when he fell, and his death was witnessed by multiple viewers.

Several witnesses were present at the scene when Miller fell, and they reported park rangers arrived at the scene of the fatal accident shortly after it occurred.

Miller's mother, Jeanine Girard-Moorman, also confirmed his death on Facebook Wednesday.

The climber made a name for himself climbing some of the most difficult routes in mountaineering, including the "Slovak Direct" on Denali, the highest summit in North America.

Balin was just 23 years old.