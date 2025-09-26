PGA Tour's Jake Knapp's Girlfriend, Makena White, Dead At 28
Makena White, the girlfriend of pro golfer Jake Knapp has died, according to her Instagram page.
A post that was shared on her account on Friday, which was apparently written by one of her friends, stated she passed away earlier in the week. A cause of death was not revealed in the message.
Her fans were encouraged to make donations to either the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund in her honor.
Makena's mother, Crystal, started receiving treatment at the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic in 2018, according to Page Six.
White was originally from Canada, and worked in medical device sales. Jake -- who's logged one win on the PGA Tour -- began dating White in 2023, and the two went public with their romance in 2024, reports People.
Her final Instagram post was a tribute to Jake, and she wrote it was "so dang easy to be proud" of the golfer.
She was just 28 years old.
RIP