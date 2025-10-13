Ellen Greenberg, Stabbed From Behind, Died by Suicide, Officials Re-Confirm

Ellen Greenberg’s 2011 death is officially ruled a suicide -- again -- the ruling coming after the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office dug back in for a second look at the case in which a woman was found with multiple stab wounds in the back of her head and neck.

The ruling is sure to spark major controversy ... Greenberg, a 27-year-old Philly teacher, was found dead by her fiancé in 2011 ... she'd been stabbed 20 times in the back of her neck and head, with a knife protruding from her chest. Her death was initially ruled a homicide ... but after a meeting with Philly PD, assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Marlon Osbourne determined she died by suicide.

Fast-forward to February 2025 ... under pressure from Greenberg’s family, the medical examiner's office revisited the case ... and is maintaining the same manner of death.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lindsay Simon re-examined the case and, in a 32-page report released Oct. 10, concluded, "while the distribution of injuries is admittedly unusual, the fact remains that Ellen would be capable of inflicting these injuries herself."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Simon discovered 20 more bruises on Greenberg's body, and three more “perforations in the skin” that hadn't been documented in the original autopsy ... but still ruled her death a suicide.

The decision is definitely stirring the pot again ... people are asking the obvious -- how does someone stab themselves over and over in the back and head and call it suicide?

TMZ reached out to the Medical Examiner for an explanation on how they think Ellen could’ve done it herself ... so far, no word back.

Greenberg family attorney Joseph Podraza Jr. tells TMZ ... “MEO Simon’s so-called 'independent review' of Ellen Greenberg’s death is a deeply flawed attempt to justify a predetermined conclusion. It includes false claims—like the assertion that a stab wound in Ellen’s spinal column was made during autopsy, a theory rejected by every credible expert, including the City’s own neuropathologist. By ignoring key evidence that contradicts suicide—the extensive 3D photogrammetry, a recreation which proves Ellen could not self-inflict all of the wounds, unexplained bruises, missing surveillance footage, an intact lock, accounts of a toxic relationship, etc.—Simon builds a flimsy case on distorted portrayals of Ellen’s mental health, propped up by cynical distortions of Ellen’s managed anxiety, a condition widely experienced daily by over 40 million Americans. Shame on you Simon."

Podraza continued ... "This report is tripe, an embarrassment to the City, and an insult to Ellen and her family. Ellen’s family just wanted the truth. It is clear the truth will not come from Philadelphia’s law enforcement machinery. Though Ellen’s city turned its back on her, we will continue through other avenues to get justice for her murder, by any means necessary.”