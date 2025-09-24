Rudi Johnson Delivered Heartfelt, 'Never Give Up' Speech Days Before Death

Play video content YouTube/Chesterfield County

Rudi Johnson recorded a video message encouraging kids to "shoot for the stars" and "never give up" ... just days before he died by suicide.

The ex-NFL star delivered the heartfelt note as part of an acceptance speech for his induction into the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

Johnson -- who an official said could not make the Sept. 18 ceremony due to previous commitments -- thanked all his former teammates and coaches in a vid that was played at the Chester, Va. festivities ... before he turned his attention toward the youth.

"I just want to say, dream big," the former Cincinnati Bengals tailback and Ettrick native said. "Shoot for the stars. Stay focused. Never give up. And one more thing, to all the kids from Chesterfield County, I'll be watching for the next star to be born."

Johnson's mom, Janice, then took the stage to accept her son's honor on his behalf.

As you know, Johnson died in Florida less than a week after the big ceremony -- right around midnight on Sept. 23.

Cops told TMZ Sports no foul play was suspected.

Johnson -- a one-time Pro Bowler who rushed for 5,979 yards and 49 TDs in eight seasons -- was just 45 years old.