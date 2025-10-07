State Police Release Kyren Lacy Crash Video Disputing Attorney’s Claim

Play video content Louisiana State Police

The Louisiana State Police have released surveillance video of the Kyren Lacy accident, as well as witness accounts of the incident, contradicting claims that the late LSU football star did not cause the fatal crash.

LSP dropped the "Critical Incident Briefing Video" on Tuesday, days after Lacy's attorney, Matthew Ory, shared footage allegedly showing Kyren's green Charger 100 yards away from the accident scene during the December 2024 crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

In the newly released state police video, Lacy is seen speeding in the opposing traffic lane, passing three cars and a loaded 18-wheeler in a 40 MPH zone, just moments before the crash.

According to LSP, due to Lacy's driving, a female driver swerved left into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with Hall, who tragically died from his injuries. The video shows Lacy "aggressively braking" to re-enter the southbound lane near the time of the crash.

The surviving female victim, seen lying injured on the ground, told officers she swerved to avoid a car weaving through traffic, which forced the truck in front of her to slam on its brakes.

Despite Lacy's actions being the "primary cause of the chain of events leading to the fatal crash," according to cops, LSP still cited the woman.

Police also released new body cam footage showing several witnesses at the scene, with one telling police, "The green Charger caused all this."

