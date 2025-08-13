NFL Star Malik Nabers Honors Kyren Lacy With Thigh Pad Tribute

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers continues to honor his friend and former teammate Kyren Lacy following his passing ... by showing off a personalized thigh pad featuring the two together.

Nabers unveiled his new gear on his Instagram Wednesday ... along with the caption, "💞🙏🏽"

After Lacy's tragic death in April, Nabers posted an emotional tribute to his former teammate on social media ... saying he was "f***in hurt" by the circumstances.

"Pain. Numb. Sad. Sorrowful. Downcast. Hurt. Broken. Devastated. Empty. Miserable," Nabers said in the Instagram post.

"This the first day of my life I felt the world go by slower then it ever did🥺🥺 I can play back every memory in my head and you saying I ain't gone be able to joce wit ya nomo??!!! WHAT? You serious 2??😭😭😭😭 #dontplay2."

Nabers and Lacy were members of the LSU Tigers roster during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Beyond the thigh pad, Nabers said in an interview with Bleacher Report he plans to incorporate Lacy's touchdown celebration whenever he finds the endzone.

"Imma be switching out of those dances that he used to do when we used to play together, so just to honor him and everybody remember his name. So I would just wanna, you know, show gratitude to him, so a couple of his dances I'm gonna be showing during the season."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Lacy -- an NFL hopeful -- was accused of killing a 78-year-old man in a car accident in December 2024. He eventually turned himself in to the police, and a grand jury was slated to hear evidence in the case the day after he died by suicide.