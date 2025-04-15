LSU Coach Brian Kelly Mourns Kyren Lacy's Death ... 'He Was a Bright Star'

Play video content LSU Tigers

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is speaking out for the first time following the tragic death of his former player Kyren Lacy ... remembering the wide receiver as a "bright star" and a good person.

Kelly talked with the media after the Tigers' practice on Tuesday ... revealing the players wouldn't be available for interviews as they continue to mourn Lacy, who passed away over the weekend after an apparent suicide.

Coach explained his decision to limit player availability ... saying he wanted to "give them a few more days to collect their thoughts."

"We wanted to give our guys an opportunity to go through what has been a difficult time for them."

Kelly said everyone on the team had a connection with Lacy during his time in Baton Rouge ... and it was an honor to coach him.

"He had an incredible personality. I'll remember him as somebody that had a love for the game, a love for being a Tiger, and was a guy that played with great emotion," Kelly said.

"He was a guy that was full of energy and I think a lot of his teammates will remember him that way as well."

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2024 Instagram/@kyrenlacy_2

Lacy played at LSU from 2020 to 2024 ... and earned 16 touchdowns and 1,424 receiving yards.

The 24-year-old declared for the NFL draft last December ... and was considered a potential early-round pick.

Lacy passed away on April 12 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase in Houston, Texas.

The tragic incident comes before a grand jury was expected to hear evidence on a December fatal car accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old Marine. Lacy was accused of causing the crash and leaving the scene.