Lions' Amik Robertson To Honor Kyren Lacy W/ Custom Cleats During NFL Season

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson is carrying more than team pride onto the field this season ... he'll be honoring the memory of his late friend, Kyren Lacy, with custom cleats in a heartfelt tribute to the former LSU star.

TMZ Sports has learned that Robertson reached out to popular cleat artist Joe Castro just a few weeks before Lions season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

We're told Robertson -- who signed with Detroit in 2024 -- looked at Lacy as a little brother, both growing up together in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Robertson, 27, was heartbroken when Lacy tragically passed away ... and decided to ask Castro to paint Kyren on his Nike spikes for the 2025 season.

"Just glad I was able to squeeze them in the week 1 madness," Castro told us on Friday. "I’m happy to help with the tribute."

Castro -- who has made cleats for other NFL players like Isaiah Hodgins -- referenced photos from Lacy's three seasons at LSU ... where he recorded 17 touchdowns. Castro said the cleat art took him about 6 hours to complete.

Lacy passed away in Houston, TX, on April 12, just days before the 2025 NFL Draft.