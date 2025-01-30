Lions' Amik Robertson Says 'Blue Chippers' Doc Gives Real Look At College Recruiting

Play video content TMZSports.com

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson says the good, the bad and the ugly of college recruiting is finally coming to light ... and it's all thanks to a new project focusing on what young athletes deal with during a crucial time in their careers.

Robertson makes an appearance in the "Blue Chippers: Next Man Up" sports documentary by Derek and Preston Dark ... which dives into the challenges several Louisiana high school football players face as they plan their college futures.

While the process can seem like a dream to students, Derek explained he wanted to show the truth of it all.

"A lot of kids wanna be recruited ... and the expectations on how to get there are just so disconnected," Derek said.

"I thought it would be the perfect thing to educate our kids about, especially our Black kids, because if you look at college football, it's majority African American."

Robertson was that kid in Thibodaux, Louisiana -- racking up letter after letter from recruiters and overcoming obstacles before ultimately committing to Louisiana Tech in 2017.

That's why this film hits home for Amik ... as it offers the "inside scoop" of what really goes down for a teenager facing a major commitment.

It actually inspired Robertson -- a 4th-round draft pick -- to make himself available more to young athletes if they need pointers on what to do.

"I went through a crazy recruiting process," Robertson said. "I see that everybody kinda go through the same thing that I [went] through. They get overlooked. They go through injuries, but it's all about how you respond."

"When guys reach out to me, I'm always giving input, helping them on what I went through."