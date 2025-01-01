LeBron James' Son, Bryce, Commits To Arizona Wildcats

LeBron James' son, Bryce, is taking his talents to Tucson -- the 17-year-old high school star just announced he's committed to the Arizona Wildcats basketball program!!

Bryce shared the news on his social media pages just minutes ago ... saying he's all-in on his decision.

"100%committed," Bryce said alongside a few emojis to represent the school's "Bear Down" rally cry and an edited photo of himself in an Arizona uniform.

Bryce teased his top pick back in November ... showing him decked out in Wildcats merch alongside his mom, Savannah.

Bryce's Lakers rookie older brother, Bronny, certainly approves of the move ... saying, "Yessirrrrrrr."

LeBron also weighed in ... sharing just how thrilled he is to see his son choose his college home.

"🐻 DOWN⬇️!!!!!!!!!," the King said Wednesday. "CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎🤎🤎🥺🥺🥺🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑."

Bryce is a 6'4" hooper out of Sierra Canyon high school in California ... and according to top recruiting outlets, he's among the top 50 shooting guards in the nation in the Class of 2025.