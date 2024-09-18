Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
LeBron James Throws Support Behind Bryce Young, 'This Ain't On You!'

LeBron James is rallying behind Bryce Young ... telling the second-year quarterback to stay focused on his goals after losing his starting job with the Carolina Panthers.

King James -- a fellow No. 1 overall pick himself -- went to X to show support for the young signal-caller on Tuesday ... making sure his 53 million followers saw his encouraging message.

"Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain't on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾👑"

The Bryce backers have been coming out in full force after Panthers coach Dave Canales confirmed the switch to veteran Andy Dalton for Week 3 ... with ex-NFLer Ryan Leaf also pointing the finger at the entire organization, not Young, for their lack of success on the field.

HORRIBLE ORGANIZATION
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Leaf ripped the team ... saying it's nothing but "chaos" in Charlotte, so Young really didn't have a fair shake.

LeBron is no stranger to huge expectations -- he was surrounded by them before even going pro -- but he's a rare exception of actually meeting AND exceeding them.

So for Young ... Bron would be a good guy to listen to.

