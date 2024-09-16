Byron Scott Changes Tune On JJ Redick After Assistant Coaching Hires

Play video content TMZSports.com

Byron Scott is feeling MUCH better about JJ Redick leading the Lakers ... telling TMZ Sports he's more confident in his chances at success after bringing in some experienced coaches to be his assistants.

Scott -- a former Lakers player and coach himself -- spelled it out to us at LAX this week ... admitting he initially felt L.A. made a mistake in handing the reins to a guy with zero experience on the bench.

"I mean I got a lot of respect for him because of what he's been able to do in the league. But when you talk about coaches, everybody talked about they wanted to get an experienced coach," Scott said. "He has no experience."

One of Redick's first tasks was to fill out his staff ... and Scott said he got two great guys in Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks -- who both have years of head coaching experience -- so he can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

"You got some guys who have head coaching experience, who've been on that bench before, who've won championships on that bench, so I thought the fact that he brought in some guys with some great experience made me feel a whole lot better about the whole selection," Scott said.

"I'm excited. I think JJ's going to do well with the staff that he has and the players that he has. Again, it's all about LeBron and [Anthony Davis] staying healthy."