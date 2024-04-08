Byron Scott Wants College Head Coaching Gig, 'I've Got That Bug'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Byron Scott is ready to go back to college ... he tells TMZ Sports he wants to be the head basketball coach of a university!!

The former NBA star -- who spent years managing pro players after his hoopin' days ended -- said after watching March Madness these past couple seasons ... he's got an itch to get on the bench at a school somewhere in the nation.

"I've got that bug," he told us.

Scott revealed he's open to a wide range of programs ... telling us he's even down to lead an HBCU next season if an athletic director will give him the chance.

Scott last coached for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2015-16 season, but despite the long layoff, he said he's just as driven to succeed as ever.

In fact, he said in a message to all ADs, "I plan on coming in there and turning the program around!"

There's a few schools that would make some sense for Scott -- several, like Arkansas, are looking for a new head man -- and it's clear, the 63-year-old is open to joining any of them.