LeBron and Bronny James Rock Matching Pajamas For Family Christmas Photos

Not only do LeBron and Bronny James rock the same uniforms on the court, they have identical threads off it, too -- 'cause the Lakers' father-son duo threw on some matching pajamas for Christmas with the whole family ... and the pics are adorbz!!

On the heels of his 31-point performance in the Purple and Gold's big win over the Warriors, King James shared a glimpse of his family's holiday festivities ... which included Mom and Dad wearing red jammies as they posed in front of a beautifully decorated tree with their three kids.

20-year-old Bronny and 17-year-old Bryce had big smiles on their faces ... so even though some kids their age would roll their eyes, they were good sports about it all.

Zhuri, 10, also put her yuletide cheer on display ... standing right in front of Savannah.

Unclear if the pajama party went down Christmas morning before Bron and Bronny had to go to work, or if the James Gang waited until after they clocked out and traveled back home from San Francisco -- either way, they weren't gonna let their day jobs get in the way of celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

Side note ... what on earth does one get a guy like LeBron James for Christmas, let alone his birthday in a few days??