‘Rez Ball’ Actor Praises LeBron James For Producing Native American Film

Play video content TMZSports.com

Actor Kusem Goodwind says being involved in the LeBron James-produced "Rez Ball" movie was the ultimate honor ... praising the Lakers superstar for giving Native Americans the spotlight with the film.

Goodwin portrayed Nataanii Jackson in the sports drama released in September, which followed a Native American high school basketball team competing for the state title after losing its star player.

Goodwin tells TMZ Sports he felt a deep sense of pride acting in the project ... especially because it highlights Indigenous athletes and brings attention to their experiences like never before.

"Just to be part of 'Rez Ball' which is like a story that resonates with all of Indian country -- it's a huge honor, honestly," Goodwind said.

Goodwind also made sure to point out how King James and his SpringHill Company made it all that more special ... explaining life on set was amazing.

"I haven't met LeBron yet, but honestly, his people were so nice on the production," Goodwind said. "Shoutout to [producer] Spencer Beighley, he's my boy."

"I'm just grateful for SpringHill production for being a part of a project like this because this means so much to a lot of Native people."

"I couldn't say 'thank you' enough to all his people."

While Goodwind said he hasn't crossed paths with the King yet, he knows what it'll be like when they DO meet.