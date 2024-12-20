LeBron James' Daughter Rocks Dad's No. 6 For Volleyball, 'You Go Girl!'

LeBron James' daughter is just like her NBA superstar pops on the court -- 'cause Zhuri is proudly repping the same number he's notably worn over the years for her volleyball team ... and he couldn't be more proud!!

The Los Angeles Lakers champ shared photos of 10-year-old Zhuri in her City Volleyball Club gear on Friday ... while sharing a special message wishing her the best of luck in the upcoming season.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"🥰🥰😍😍🤎🤎🤎 YOU GO GIRL!!!!!!" LeBron said in the IG caption. "LET'S GO BABY Z!!"

Zhuri had an interesting digit choice for her jersey -- it's the same number her pops rocked during his time with the Miami Heat and for Team USA ... as well as briefly with the Lake Show before switching back to 23.

The NBA retired the No. 6 for the late Bill Russell ... and while Bron could have continued wearing it, he elected to go back to the 2-3 out of respect for the legend.

Zhuri has put her love for the sport on full display over the years ... and her mom, Savannah, once said on her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast she hopes to see all her kids in the Olympics one day ... since the 2024 Paris Games could be LeBron's last.

Play video content