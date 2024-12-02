Bronny James' G League Teammate Praises Rookie, 'He's My Guy'

Play video content TMZ.com

Everybody has something to say about Bronny James ... but when it comes to his teammates, it sounds like they have nothing but glowing reviews -- with Armel Traore telling TMZ Sports he's got serious love for his fellow rookie.

We caught up with the Lakers' two-way player out at LAX ... and asked him what it has been like spending time with Bronny.

"He's my guy," he said. "And I like everyone on the team, we're a family."

The 21-year-old Frenchman can relate to what Bronny is going through ... and even though they don't have permanent homes just yet, Traore said it has been an "amazing" experience.

"I'm blessed to be here," Traore said. "Just wanna keep going, it's just the start. Every time I get my chance in the big gym, I'm showing my stuff, and in the G League, play my game."

Traore has found some success during his time with the South Bay Lakers ... as he has averaged 16.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and an assist per game.