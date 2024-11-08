Bronny James' G League Debut Causes Ticket Prices To Skyrocket

The Bronny James effect has made its way to the G League ... with ticket prices surging after it was announced the Lakers rookie would make his debut with the team's affiliate in South Bay this weekend.

As we previously reported, LeBron's son will split time between the NBA and its developmental league for the foreseeable future ... with the 20-year-old slated to play in South Bay's home contests.

Tickets for Saturday's game against Salt Lake City at the UCLA Health Training Center were around $58 on popular platforms at the time of the announcement ... but in the hours following, they've become increasingly more pricey.

On SeatGeek, the lowest price for Bronny's first G League game jumped from 60 bucks to a shocking $293.

TickPick's lowest-priced entry is now $189 ... while Vivid's run around $105.

It's the same story for GameTime -- cheapest spots are listed at $99 ... and spots on wood are $294.

And for the rich folk?? The best seats on StubHub are going for nearly $700!!