LeBron James Declares Christmas an NBA Holiday Despite NFL Games, It's 'Our Day'

LeBron James wants the NFL to stay in its own lane ... saying even though he loves his football as much as the next person, the league needs to leave the Christmas entertainment to the NBA.

King James made the declaration in his on-court interview following the Los Angeles Lakers' thrilling 115-113 road win over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday ... hours after the NFL's two games were completed.

Despite the Shield's matchups involving some of the biggest athletes in the league like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry -- as well as performances from Mariah Carey and Beyoncé -- the football action wasn't nearly as exciting ... as neither contest was competitive.

The Association, on the other hand, had five close games ... and James -- who had 31 points and 10 assists in the outing -- seemed well aware of it, 'cause he had some things to say after his squad earned its 17th victory of the season.

"Merry Christmas to my family back home, I'm coming home," James said. "And I love the NFL. I love the NFL. But Christmas is our day."

Bron's words might not change much ... as some higher-ups in the NFL have expressed interest in continuing Christmas games -- regardless of what day of the week the holiday falls on each year.

LeBron James: "I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day." pic.twitter.com/aYGNODI5ud — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2024 @ShamsCharania

The NFL has had at least one game on Dec. 25 over the past few years ... but can run into the issue of having players participate in too many games in a short period of time.

Kelce didn't seem to mind, though ... as he previously said he is down to suit up any time, anywhere -- even though he had three games in a short span.