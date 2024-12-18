Damian Lillard Gets Lifetime Contract Extension With Adidas

Damian Lillard is having a solid week -- not only did his Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, it is now being reported he has agreed to a lifetime extension with Adidas.

According to ESPN, the 34-year-old reached the deal after his most recent contract with the company expired last offseason.

Lillard -- who signed with the organization in 2012 -- will now join an exclusive list of athletes who have a lifetime shoe endorsement ... including Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The news follows his 23-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which the Bucks won, 97-81. While the team kept the celebrating to a minimum, you can imagine that Dame may take a minute to acknowledge being inducted in the exclusive shoe club.

The Oakland native was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He spent his first 11 years in Portland before being traded to the Bucks in 2023.