Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Cup, But Forgo Champagne Showers

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA Cup champions, but they sure didn't celebrate like it ... opting out of a boozy postgame party.

The Dear beat up the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in Las Vegas to take the second-ever Cup title ... but following the tilt, they left all of the beer and champagne that had been set up for them on ice.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told me after talking with Darvin Ham and his experience with Lakers last season, they chose not to celebrate The Cup championship with dousing and drinking of champagne. Want to focus on the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/CQ0J0aoeWz — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 18, 2024 @ChrisBHaynes

Doc Rivers told media members that he wanted his team to focus on the remainder of the season instead of going crazy. Darvin Ham -- who coached the Lakers to last year's NBA Cup championship and celebrated with booze afterward -- reportedly helped advise the Bucks head coach on the decision.

Nonetheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates still partied a little bit ... choosing to dance around to music in their locker room following the dub in place of getting tanked.

As for the game itself, it was a laugher ... the Bucks won 97-81, capping off their Cup run with a perfect 7-0 record.

A bunch of celebs pulled up to the contest ... with Michael Phelps, Chance the Rapper and Lil Yachty having some premium seats for the showcase.