Angel McCoughtry Gunning To Make WNBA Comeback ... Never Felt Better

Play video content TMZSports.com

Don't hang Angel McCoughtry's jersey in the rafters just yet ... the 5x WNBA All-Star tells TMZ Sports she's looking to make a comeback to the league she starred in for a decade, and she feels as good as ever!

"It's comeback season," McCoughtry told Babcock on Friday.

Angel, who is now 38 years old, last played in the league two seasons ago for the Minnesota Lynx ... however, she only played a few games. Over the course of her stellar career, AM's averaged nearly 19 points a game.

Of course, most athletes approaching their 4th decade around the sun aren't looking to make a return to the court .. but most athletes aren't Angel McCoughtry.

"I just know I still have some left in me to help a team and I'm ready to get out there and have some fun. I'm in some of the best shape of my life. People keep mentioning age but what is age? It's just a number."

McCoughtry -- a 6x All-WNBA player -- points out that LeBron James is almost 40 years old (the big day comes Dec. 30) and is still considered one of the best players in the world.

"I feel that when you invest the money into your body, such as LeBron, with technology today, you can play to you're 50 if you want to," McCoughtry said.

McCoughtry -- a five-time WNBA All-Star -- points out that LeBron James is almost 40 years old and is still considered one of the best players on the NBA court right now.

"I feel that when you invest the money into your body, such as LeBron, with technology today, you can play to you're 50 if you want to," McCoughtry said.

Angel also believes she can provide invaluable experience to younger players around the league, pointing to a couple of NBA legends as players who weren't afraid to speak up.

"That's what players like Kobe [Bryant] did and [Michael] Jordan," McCoughtry said, "They weren't afraid to be a leader."

Outside of basketball, McCoughtry has an exciting project in the works ... teaming up with producer Shane Farley to bring the spotlight to some of the best female athletes in the world!