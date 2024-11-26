Ex-Alabama LB Keanu Koht Cut From Agency ... After Suspension, Speeding Citation

Ex-Alabama linebacker Keanu Koht will have a new team AND representation -- the former four-star recruit's agency just cut ties with him after he announced his decision to transfer.

A&P Sports Agency -- which handles NIL deals for college athletes -- tells TMZ Sports it decided to remove the junior from its client list this week ... and while it didn't go into detail on what specifically led to the move, it wished him the best in all his future endeavors.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer announced the linebacker's suspension on Nov. 11 ... and Koht missed two games before eventually announcing his intent to play elsewhere.

There are a lot of rumors surrounding Koht's departure ... but it was revealed this week he was cited for speeding on Nov. 2, after cops said he was driving 105 MPH on I-95.

Bama was on a bye week at the time of the traffic stop ... and Koht never played another down for the Tide. He finished his career in Tuscaloosa with nine tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery in 14 appearances.

In Koht's transfer announcement, he shared his "heartfelt gratitude" to everyone involved in his journey at Bama ... but it was time for a change in scenery.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The lessons I've learned, the relationships I've built, and the experiences I've gained during my time here are truly priceless, and I will carry them with me throughout my life."