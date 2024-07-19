Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Alabama Naming Field After Nick Saban At Bryant-Denny Stadium

Univ. Of Alabama Honoring Nick Saban At Stadium ... Naming Field After Legendary Coach

Nick Saban is getting another tribute at Alabama -- the school just announced it is renaming the Bryant-Denny Stadium field in his honor.

Bama will hold a ceremony on September 7 ... when the Crimson Tide host the South Florida Bulls.

The university shared a special video to reveal the news ... featuring several memorable soundbites from Saban's historic career.

The move was presented at a meeting with Bama's board of trustees on Friday ... and it was probably the most no-brainer decision considering Saban's contributions to the university.

saban field at byrant-denny stadium sub
The legendary coach is one of the greatest to ever grace the college football sidelines ... going 206-29 and winning national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020 after joining the program in 2007.

saban's statue outside alabama's stadium
The 72-year-old -- who retired earlier this year -- already got a statue at the school's Walk of Champions in 2011 ... which shows him in a clapping pose outside the stadium.

Saban has since taken his talents to television ... inking an analyst deal with ESPN.

