Alabama Naming Field After Nick Saban At Bryant-Denny Stadium

Nick Saban is getting another tribute at Alabama -- the school just announced it is renaming the Bryant-Denny Stadium field in his honor.

Bama will hold a ceremony on September 7 ... when the Crimson Tide host the South Florida Bulls.

Join us as we honor legendary head coach Nick Saban with the dedication of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 7!#RollTidepic.twitter.com/tSyfy5II0P — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) July 19, 2024 @AlabamaFTBL

The university shared a special video to reveal the news ... featuring several memorable soundbites from Saban's historic career.

The move was presented at a meeting with Bama's board of trustees on Friday ... and it was probably the most no-brainer decision considering Saban's contributions to the university.

The legendary coach is one of the greatest to ever grace the college football sidelines ... going 206-29 and winning national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020 after joining the program in 2007.

The 72-year-old -- who retired earlier this year -- already got a statue at the school's Walk of Champions in 2011 ... which shows him in a clapping pose outside the stadium.