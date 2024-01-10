Nick Saban Retiring

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban is calling it a career ... he just told his Alabama players and staffers he is officially retiring, according to reports.

72-year-old Saban is undoubtedly the most dominant to ever grace the college sidelines ... winning seven national championships over the course of his career.

Saban joined the Crimson Tide program in 2007 ... going 206-29 and winning national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

He also had massive success at LSU ... leading the Tigers to a title in 2003.

Saban briefly took his talents to the NFL in 2004 ... joining the Miami Dolphins for two seasons, where he struggled to have the same results at the professional level.

Most recently, Saban led the Tide to a 12-2 record before losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Over the course of his college coaching career -- which spanned from Toledo to MSU, LSU and Bama -- Saban led several high-profile players who went on to exceed in the pros ... including Trevon Diggs, Jalen Hurts, Najee Harris, Tua Tagovailoa, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Joseph Addai, Michael Clayton, Andrew Whitworth, Marcus Peters and many more.

Bama honored Saban with his own statue at the Walk of Champions outside Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2011.