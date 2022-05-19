Jimbo Fisher Eviscerates 'Narcissist' Nick Saban ... 'Some People Think They're God'

Play video content

Jimbo Fisher just annihilated Nick Saban over the Alabama coach's claims that Texas A&M "bought" all of its recruits ... calling him a narcissist and saying their relationship is now over.

The TAMU head man didn't hold a thing back at a press conference on Thursday morning, firing away at Saban for several minutes during the meeting with the media.

"It's despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn't get his way or things don't go his way," Fisher said, just hours after the Tide coach made the dig Wednesday night.

Play video content Twitter / @jlightsy7

"The narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen and it's ridiculous when he's not on top."

Fisher continued, "Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don't want to know. You make him the czar of college football. Go dig into his past."

Fisher said Saban tried to reach out to him following the comments ... but he refused to take the call.

"We're done," Fisher said of his relationship with Nick. "He showed you who he is. He's the greatest ever, huh?"

Fisher reiterated over and over again that TAMU did NOT do anything illegal or unethical to obtain its top-ranked recruiting class this season.

Jimbo is now the second high-profile coach to be pissed at Saban following his remarks ... Deion Sanders -- Jackson State's head man -- called the 70-year-old a "liar" after the comments as well.