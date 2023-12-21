Alabama OL Elijah Pritchett Arrested, Accused of Knowingly Transmitting STD

Univ. of Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett was arrested on Wednesday night after cops say he was accused of knowingly spreading a sexually transmitted disease.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department tells TMZ Sports ... the 19-year-old -- who was released from custody on $500 bond shortly after his arrest -- has already been hit with a misdemeanor charge in the case.

According to AL.com, Pritchett faces up to three months in jail or fines up to $500 if he's convicted.

We've reached out to the Univ. of Alabama for comment ... but, so far, no word back yet.

Pritchett was one of the top OL prospects in the 2022 H.S. class ... and committed to Bama over Florida State and Georgia, among others.

The GA native appeared in all 13 games for the Tide this season, playing mostly on special teams.

Pritchett, however, announced his plans to transfer earlier this month -- but he changed his mind a couple weeks later.