Washington's Kalen DeBoer Replacing Nick Saban At Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide has found Nick Saban's replacement ... and it's none other than the man who nearly won Washington a national championship on Monday -- Kalen DeBoer!!!

According to multiple reports, DeBoer informed his Huskies squad on Friday that he was leaving them to take over the Tide -- just two days after Saban announced his retirement from Bama's head coaching position after 17 seasons.

Details of his contract have not yet been announced.

DeBoer began his college coaching career in 1997 -- and after head coaching stops at Sioux Falls and then Fresno State, he got the gig at Washington in 2022 ... and quickly turned the program into a powerhouse.

In his two seasons as Huskies head man, he went 25-3 ... and had a chance to win a national championship against Michigan earlier this week.

Of course, the 49-year-old will now have some of the biggest shoes ever to fill ... Saban won six national titles with the Tide -- and is widely considered the best to ever grace a college sideline.

Alabama reportedly also considered Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Florida State's Mike Norvell for the vacant gig ... but ultimately landed on DeBoer on Friday.