Michigan Fans Pack Streets, Light Couch On Fire To Celebrate National Championship
1/9/2024 6:21 AM PT
The Michigan Wolverines burnt Washington for the national championship Monday night ... and then their fans celebrated by roasting a couch right in the middle of a packed street!
The wild party all went down in Ann Arbor just minutes after UM beat the Huskies, 34-13.
Thousands of college-aged people rushed the roadways near Michigan's campus just as the final whistle on the much-anticipated game blew ... and it didn't take long for things to get rowdy in the area.
Lamp climbing has started, the scenes on South U are unmatched pic.twitter.com/qi34Z6pu24— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) January 9, 2024 @BarstoolUofM
One fan was seen climbing a lamp pole ... before a couple Wolverines supporters were spotted lighting a big piece of living room furniture on fire.
Couches are on fire in Ann Arbor @BarstoolUofM pic.twitter.com/WHZE3whIpL— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2024 @barstoolsports
Another UM-clad fan was also photographed squatting a torn-down stop sign!!
The celebration otherwise seemed well-behaved ... as most just jumped around, danced and sang the night away to commemorate Michigan's first natty since 1997.
Back in Houston, meanwhile, the players had a party of their own at NRG Stadium. They doused head coach Jim Harbaugh in Gatorade -- and then put their hands all over the championship trophy.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Harbaugh later addressed the sign-stealing allegations that marred his team earlier in the season ... telling media members, "We're innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent."
Plenty of Wolverines alums took to social media to gloat over the big win -- including Tom Brady ... who wrote on his Instagram page early Tuesday morning, "So proud of this TEAM."