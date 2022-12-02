Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Commanders' Brian Robinson Gets 'End Gun Violence' Cleats Months After Being Shot

12/2/2022 10:06 AM PT
Brian Robinson knows the perils of gun violence better than almost anyone, and he wants to put a spotlight on the senseless killing ... the Commanders star will rock a sweet pair of custom cleats, with a very important message, this week against the Giants.

The 23-year-old running back, who was shot multiple times in August, copped his new spikes for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" -- an initiative where players bring awareness to organizations and nonprofits during Week 13.

TMZ Sports has learned Robinson reached out to artist Joe Castro to shine a light on the incident where he was shot twice during an attempted robbery.

8/28/22
SEATED IN SHOCK
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting.

Castro -- whose client list includes NFL stars like Jaire Alexander and DeSean Jackson -- tells us he and Robinson decided to go with a gun control theme.

The tan and orange Nike spikes feature two guns held up in the air with text reading "End Gun Violence".

Castro says it took 2 hours to design ... and he actually made two pairs. One for filming and one for the Commanders-Giants game.

Of course, the rookie RB made his return to the field (and NFL debut) in Week 5 ... and since then, he's scored 2 touchdowns, rushing for over 400 yards.

