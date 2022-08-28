Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Shot During Attempted Carjacking

Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders was shot in D.C. this weekend ... TMZ has confirmed.

The 23-year-old running back was struck by two bullets Sunday, which his lower half -- this during an attempted carjacking ... according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. We've been told he's been hospitalized and is in stable condition. He's expected to survive his injuries.

MPDC tells TMZ ... a handgun was recovered not too from the scene of the crime -- which occurred shortly before 6 PM ET -- but no arrests have been made yet.

The Commanders just played a game on Saturday against Ravens. Robinson was selected during the NFL Draft earlier this year.