Giants' Isaiah Hodgins Honors His Kids W/ Custom Cleats For NFL Season

Isaiah Hodgins' two kids will be in his heart, on his mind AND plastered to his feet this season ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the Giants receiver just copped some custom spikes to honor his two babies.

Cleat artist Joe Castro is the man behind the sweet pieces ... and he tells us the receiver actually reached out to him recently with the idea.

Castro took a bit to get the kids' faces painted on the Nike cleats just right ... but in the end, they came out great.

Featured on one of the shoes is Hodgins' son, who was born in 2020. On the other is Hodgins' newborn daughter.

Unclear when Hodgins will rock the blue-and-white spikes ... but it might just be next week, when NY opens its season against the Dallas Cowboys.

The New York wideout isn't the only NFL player who will rep his kids on his cleats this season ... Jackson also made customs for Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter -- who got his son and the mother of his child on his Nike cleats recently as well.