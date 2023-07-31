NFL's Shaquil Barrett Starting Foundation In Daughter's Name ... After Drowning

Play video content Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaquil Barrett is honoring his 2-year-old daughter in a special way after she drowned earlier this year ... starting a foundation in her name to educate parents on water safety.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker made the announcement during a training camp press conference Monday ... saying the organization will help families avoid accidents like the one involving his daughter, Arrayah, who drowned in a pool on April 30.

"We're gonna just help out as much as possible, like swim lessons for other families, install AI cameras for other families," Barrett said to reporters.

In fact, the 30-year-old said he actually installed devices in his own home now ... as well as more gates.

"We had gates up, but we just left it open that night, but we got more gates up," Barrett said.

"We got all precautions in the way to prevent it from happening and that's why Arrayah Hope Inc. is gonna be beneficial for a lot of families."

Bucs’ Shaq Barrett looking quick in practice as he returns from Achilles injury last season. pic.twitter.com/temTfEJ3y9 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 31, 2023 @gregauman

The 2-time Super Bowl champ added the passing of his daughter still breaks his heart, but the start of training camp is helping him get through it.

"It don't get any easier," Barrett said. "It's just me being busy keeps my mind off it a little bit ... it's just tough. It's just always gonna be tough."

"This would've been her first [camp] that she would've been able to come to and actually remember."

Prior to Bucs camp, Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, also honored Arrayah by getting tribute tattoos from Tattoo Red ... with Shaq getting the photo from her 2nd birthday inked on his forearm.