Shaquil Barrett Breaks Silence On Daughter's Death, 'I Miss You Sooo Much'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Shaquil Barrett is opening up on the death of his 2-year-old daughter ... sharing a sweet video of the baby girl with a heartbreaking message.

The two-time Pro Bowler posted the footage and the note to his Instagram page late Wednesday night ... less than two weeks after Arrayah drowned in the pool at their Tampa-area home.

You can see in the clip, Barrett was holding his little girl tightly ... while blowing kisses for the camera.

"I miss you sooo much baby girl," the outside linebacker said in the caption on the post. "I love you please watch over us 😘😘#TGBTG"

The comment section on the post was flooded with support for the Barretts ... with Bucs star Mike Evans writing, "Love you, brother."

Barrett's wife, Jordanna, also left a message ... "We love you forever and ever babygirl💕 until we meet again my baby!"

Jordanna -- who has three other kids with Barrett -- broke her silence on the tragedy last week with an emotional post of her own where she thanked everyone for their "messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers."

"Our world will never be the same," Jordanna wrote. "Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers."

Arrayah was laid to rest on May 5 at a private funeral in Tampa. She had just celebrated her second birthday on April 19.