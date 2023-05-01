Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Tribute On Gigi's 17th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her daughter on what would have been her 17th birthday ... penning an emotional tribute to Gigi on social media.

"Happy 17th birthday, baby girl," Kobe's widow wrote on Instagram. "I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel."

Bryant also shared several snaps of Gigi ... showing her smiling from ear to ear at Disneyland and other vacations.

"Te Amo Mambacita ❤️," she added. "We love you to the moon and back infinity +1. Forever & Always. ❤️."

Vanessa's friends showed love as well ... including Candace Parker, LaLa, Taraji P. Henson and more.

Gigi's birthday marks the release of the Kobe IV Protro "Mambacita" ... a special colorway of the NBA superstar's signature shoe that will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Kobe IV Protro “Mambacita” celebrates Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s 17th birthday. We dare you to #PlayGigisWay, to be competitive, joyful, and curious and never take any opportunity for granted, just like Gigi.



Available starting 5.1 on SNKRS in select regions. pic.twitter.com/j4MH8j5gP2 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 28, 2023 @nikebasketball