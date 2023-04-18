Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe Bryant Happy Anniversary, 'I Love You'

Vanessa Bryant shared a touching tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on Tuesday ... posting a throwback picture together in honor of their 22nd wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary, baby. I love you @kobebryant ❤️ #22," Vanessa captioned the picture in Florence, Italy.

Of course, Bryant held Italy near and dear to his heart -- he spent his childhood there, spoke fluent Italian and would frequently visit with Vanessa.

Kobe and Vanessa got engaged when Vanessa turned 18 ... and the couple officially tied the knot on April 18, 2001.

Vanessa's close friends Ciara and Lala showed her and Kobe love by commenting on the post ... as well as New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who Kobe mentored.

Last summer, Vanessa penned a heartfelt birthday note on Kobe's 44th birthday, writing about how much she loves and misses him.