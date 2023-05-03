Shaquil Barrett's Wife Breaks Silence After 2-Year-Old Daughter's Death

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is breaking her silence days after their 2-year-old daughter drowned in the family pool ... saying they're devastated over her death and will love her "forever and ever and always."

The terrible incident happened on Sunday ... police received an emergency call indicating Arrayah had fallen into the pool at their Tampa area home. Sadly, despite the rescuer's best efforts, the 2-year child passed away.

Arrayah had just celebrated her birthday days earlier on April 19th.

The 2-time Super Bowl champ hasn't commented on the horrific tragedy, but his wife Jordanna -- whom he married in 2012 -- now has, releasing a statement Wednesday.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers," Jordanna said. "Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers."

Jordanna -- who has three other children with Shaq -- went on to say there's no "Barrett 6" without Arrayah.

"I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada."

"We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything."

The Barrett family will lay Arrayah to rest on Friday ... and the family has asked everyone to wear bright colors to honor her memory.

The Bucs -- who signed Shaq to a 4-year extension worth $72 million in 2021 -- issued a statement over the weekend, saying their "thoughts and prayers" are with the entire family during this "unimaginably difficult time."