3-Year-Old Drowns In 'Married To Medicine's Quad Webb's Pool

A tragic story out of Atlanta, as 3-year-old girl has drowned in the home swimming pool of "Married to Medicine" star Quad Webb ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us police and fire in Cobb County responded to a drowning at Quad's Marietta home July 7. Two men told officers they were hanging out around the pool before going inside -- later noticing what they thought was a doll floating in the water ... according to a police report, obtained by WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta.

The report states the men immediately called 911 after realizing it was the little girl. The child who drowned is Aryanna "Ari" Rice, daughter of Tamica Webb. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if Quad was at home at the time of the incident.

Quad posted about a girl named "Ari" turning 3 earlier this year ... writing, "I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest ... You're so special to me and I'm grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!!"

She spoke out about Ari back in 2020 when she was born, telling The Daily Dish she's "not my adopted daughter" ... noting the child has a mother, but adding she's in a supportive role for her.