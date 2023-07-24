3-Year-Old Drowns In 'Married To Medicine's Quad Webb's Pool
12:06 PM PT -- A source close to Quad tells us the young girl who died belonged to a family friend. Quad's rep tells us, "“Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued.
In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media. We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”
A tragic story out of Atlanta, as 3-year-old girl has drowned in the home swimming pool of "Married to Medicine" star Quad Webb ... TMZ has confirmed.
Law enforcement sources tell us police and fire in Cobb County responded to a drowning at Quad's Marietta home July 7. Two men told officers they were hanging out around the pool before going inside -- later noticing what they thought was a doll floating in the water ... according to a police report, obtained by WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta.
The report states the men immediately called 911 after realizing it was the little girl. The child who drowned is Aryanna "Ari" Rice, daughter of Tamica Webb. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
It's unclear if Quad was at home at the time of the incident.
Quad posted about a girl named "Ari" turning 3 earlier this year ... writing, "I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest ... You're so special to me and I'm grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!!"
She spoke out about Ari back in 2020 when she was born, telling The Daily Dish she's "not my adopted daughter" ... noting the child has a mother, but adding she's in a supportive role for her.
We've reached out to Quad's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.