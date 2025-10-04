Kyren Lacy Lawyer Claims Late Wide Receiver Couldn't Have Caused Fatal Accident

Too Far to Cause Fatal Car Accident, Says Attorney

Kyren Lacy's lawyer says his client was nowhere close to the car cops accused him of crashing into ... citing surveillance video and data he says the local district attorney's office uncovered.

Lacy's lawyer -- Matt Ory -- sat down for an interview with the local channel HTV 10 in which they showed a video of the LSU wide receiver's bright green Dodge Charger.

Ory shared a video which shows one car crashing into another ... which he claims is a driver colliding with Herman Hall -- the 78-year-old killed in the accident.

Lacy's Charger then comes along and bypasses the crash ... though it's clear the car doesn't hit anything.

Ory says -- at the time of the crash -- Lacy was "72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word, behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”

Remember ... Kyren was a promising football player who many teams were eyeing in 2025 NFL Draft when cops issued a warrant for his arrest for negligent homicide.

In April, weeks before the draft, Lacy died from what police believed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly got into a verbal argument with a family member.