Kyren Lacy’s Mom Says She Cried Watching LSU, NFL Players Honor Late Son

The memory of former LSU star Kyren Lacy lives on despite his tragic death in April ... as friends like Giants star Malik Nabers and Tigers receiver Trey'Dez Green continue to honor him with tributes -- each one bringing his mother to tears.

TMZ Sports spoke with Lacy's mom, Kandace, after Green paid homage to her son, and his late teammate and buddy ... throwing up No. 2 (Kyren's jersey number) during his TD celebration against Clemson on August 30 -- the first game of the LSU season.

Kandace said she was overcome with emotion while watching the heartfelt tribute ... and couldn’t hold back her tears.

"I wasn’t going to watch the LSU game, but I sat there by myself, and I said I can’t run from this all season," Kandace told us on Thursday. "I have to face my anxiety, so I waited until the game started, and I watched in tears."

"When Trey’Dez made the touchdown and did the two, I lost it. I’m thankful to Trey’Dez for even thinking of Kyren in that moment! It was amazing to see!!"

Nabers, the NYG second-year star receiver, also plans to honor Kyren during the 2025-26 NFL season with custom thigh pads, something Kandace said left her speechless.

"My heart was full of joy and love!" Kandace said. "Malik is always looking out for us and checking on us just as the rest of Kyren’s many friends!"

Nabers and Lacy shared a close bond as teammates during the '22 and '23 seasons at LSU. Following Kyren's tragic passing, Malik -- the 6th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft -- was devastated and said he would incorporate his TD celebration into his own.

Lacy -- who caught 10 touchdowns in 2024 -- declared for the NFL Draft in December 2024. Tragically, KL died on April 12, 2025.