911 Caller Says Woman Pleaded for Help Before Rudi Johnson Died By Suicide

A woman who called 911 to report Rudi Johnson's tragic passing said she heard somebody yelling for help just moments before the ex-NFL star died by suicide.

Police audio TMZ Sports has obtained reveals the caller told dispatch she saw somebody -- who was later ID'ed as Johnson -- fall from a building near her residence in Sunny Isles, Fla. ... at around 11 PM on Sept. 22.

When asked if she had heard anything before Johnson jumped ... the caller stated, "I heard somebody screaming."

"[They were] saying, 'Help! Help! Don't do this. Don't do this. Somebody help me. Somebody help me.' It was a woman."

Another 911 caller can be heard in additional police audio saying she observed a similar interaction.

"I heard a lot of screaming," the second caller said. "And then a huge like -- boom."

In total, five people phoned cops in order to get Johnson help.

According to police, first responders got to the scene just minutes after the calls were placed ... but Johnson was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Miami Dade Sheriff's Office told us, "There's no foul play suspected," and the matter "has been unequivocally deemed a suicide."

Johnson played eight years in the NFL -- rushing for 5,979 yards and 49 touchdowns.

On Wednesday -- which would have been his 46th birthday -- Johnson's family and friends honored him with an evening ceremony on Miami Beach.