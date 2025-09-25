Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chad Johnson Emotional Over Rudi Johnson's Death, Upset He Couldn't Say Goodbye

SAY I LOVE YOU TO EVERYBODY
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is devastated over his former teammate Rudi Johnson's death ... saying he wishes he had the chance to tell him he loved him one last time.

The ex-Cincinnati Bengals superstar briefly addressed the tragic news on the "Nightcap Show" with Shannon Sharpe on Wednesday ... and it's clear he was deeply impacted by loss.

"I just lost my dog yesterday, Rudi Johnson ... obviously the great memories we had playing in Cincinnati and all that good stuff."

Ochocinco and Rudi were both in the 2001 NFL Draft class and picked by the Bengals -- they played together until 2007, when the latter joined the Detroit Lions.

Their offensive success helped lead Cincy to a division title in 2005 ... the organization's first since 1990.

"I'm kind of upset, I'm kind of hurt I wasn't able to say goodbye to a good friend of mine," Johnson said. "It's unfortunate. Young Rudi, boy, you're gonna be missed. I love you."

Ocho said the loss is the reason why he always tells people he loves them -- because we never know when the last opportunity will come.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Rudi died by suicide in Florida this week at just 45 years old.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

