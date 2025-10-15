Jonathan Majors Discusses Hitting Rock Bottom, Says He Was on Suicide Watch

Play video content Den Of Kings

Jonathan Majors is opening up ... saying he once hit such a dark place he had suicidal thoughts and even ended up on suicide watch.

He dropped the bomb on Kirk Franklin’s "Den of Kings" podcast ... saying wife Meagan Good was the one who kept him afloat. Even back when she was just his GF and fiancée, they didn’t really talk much about it -- but she always made sure he wasn’t alone.

Jonathan said he, too, ensured he was never alone -- even telling Megan straight up he wasn’t sure he wanted to keep living.

He explained it all came from feeling isolated, humiliated, and more ... things got so heavy he even wrote a letter.

As you know, Jonathan got arrested for domestic violence against his ex Grace Jabbari in 2023. A New York jury later found him guilty of one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of harassment --he was initially hit with 8 separate charges -- and he ended up with no jail time, but had to complete a 52-week in-person counseling program.

Through all the legal drama, Meagan stayed by his side. They tied the knot earlier this year, and it looks like Jonathan’s personal and professional life is finally getting back on track.