Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Get Married, Report

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are married ... according to a report.

The couple got hitched Tuesday in a small, private wedding at their Los Angeles home ... ET reported, citing sources.

Jonathan and Meagan's wedding comes just days before he's set to return to the big screen with his new movie out Friday, "Magazine Dreams."

TMZ broke the story ... Meagan told us in December that Jonathan proposed while they were in Paris, popping the question after getting her parent's blessing.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know, Jonathan and Meagan first hooked up in May 2023 around the time of Jonathan's domestic violence arrest involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

A trial jury later in New York ultimately found Jonathan guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment and he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person counseling program.

Throughout the entire legal process, Meagan stuck by Jonathan's side and they became inseparable as their relationship blossomed.

Now, Jonathan and Meagan are husband and wife.