Jonathan Majors Says He Evacuated Home, Encourages L.A. to 'Stay Positive'

Jonathan Majors is making positive vibes his creed while Angelenos are plagued by a series of wildfires ... telling people now's the time to look to faith for support.

We caught up with the actor in Sherman Oaks Friday ... and, like a number of other celebs, we wanted to know how he was coping with the fires.

Majors says he and his loved ones are doing well despite the fires ... adding he hopes everyone out there is staying safe during this difficult time.

JM admits he was forced to evacuate from his home ... saying it's been hard all around this week, but he's putting his faith in God and pushing forward.

Majors says as hard as it may be, people in L.A. have to stay positive ... and, he recommends doubling down on faith for strength.

We couldn't help but sneak in a question about Meagan Good too ... asking if they have a wedding date yet -- watch the video to the end to hear his response.

As you know ... Jonathan is one of many celebrities to evacuate his home in recent days -- and, stars like Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Jeff Bridges, Candy Spelling, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag and many more have completely lost their homes.

The Pacific Palisades wildfire has burned more than 23K acres ... and, it's only 11% contained right now -- so, hard to say when it will be fully under control. Several other fires -- including the Eaton Fire in northeast Los Angeles near Pasadena -- have also wreaked havoc on the region.