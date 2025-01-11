Comedian Deon Cole Released From Hospital, Immediately Has to Evacuate Home

Deon Cole had a super stressful week ... 'cause he ended up in the hospital on his birthday, and -- when he was finally discharged -- he went home and had to pack up and flee the Los Angeles wildfires.

The comedian and Old Spice pitchman posted about the unfortunate series of events late Friday night ... sharing a photo of himself in the car, packed with sentimental items like the flowers his mother gave him before she died back in 2021.

Play video content

He also shared a clip ... showing the light from the blaze creeping over hills in the distance.

Cole wrote in his X post, "This day is devastating!!!! Left the hospital earlier, sick af, went home, then had to packed what I could to evacuate. As I drove away I seen the fire rising from behind my house, It’s a nightmare!!!

Deon posted a pic of him in a hospital bed back on Thursday -- his birthday, no less ... thanking people for the well-wishes -- though he didn't specify what landed him in the hospital.

DC is one of the many Hollywood mainstays who have been forced from their homes since the Pacific Palisades wildfire broke out in West L.A. earlier this week. Other stars -- Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Paris Hilton, Jeff Bridges and more -- have lost their homes in the blaze.

The Palisades Fire has burned more than 22K acres ... and, it's currently only 11% contained -- seemingly poised to do a lot more damage.