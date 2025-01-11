Fire Tornado Pops Up Amid Massive Inferno Devastating Los Angeles
L.A. Wildfires Auntie Em, It's a Firenado!!! Weather Phenomenon Twists in Palisades Blaze
It was a mesmerizing and frightening moment Friday night, when a fire tornado was whipped up ... as massive blazes continued to destroy portions of Los Angeles.
The tornado -- or "firenado" -- was filmed by Fox 11 on the northern flank of the Palisades fire -- as winds whipped the massive flames into the stunning weather phenomenon.
Fox11's Adam Krueger marveled at the moment ... while explaining it occurs when a breeze meets up with an updraft -- causing a vortex, which picks up flames, resulting in the firenado.
The Palisades Fire, which broke out on Tuesday, remains the largest fire ravaging Los Angeles County -- it has destroyed more than 21,000 acres in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, and is currently only 8% contained, now the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history.
As of Saturday morning, there were 11 confirmed dead across all L.A. fires -- with more than 100,000 evacuation orders issued ... that list growing overnight to Brentwood and Encino as the blaze sweeps east in the Palisades.
As the deadly destruction rages on, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass have both been severely criticized over their response -- including recent budget cuts to the fire department.