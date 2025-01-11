Fire Tornado Pops Up Amid Massive Inferno Devastating Los Angeles

Play video content Fox 11 Los Angeles

It was a mesmerizing and frightening moment Friday night, when a fire tornado was whipped up ... as massive blazes continued to destroy portions of Los Angeles.

The tornado -- or "firenado" -- was filmed by Fox 11 on the northern flank of the Palisades fire -- as winds whipped the massive flames into the stunning weather phenomenon.

Fox11's Adam Krueger marveled at the moment ... while explaining it occurs when a breeze meets up with an updraft -- causing a vortex, which picks up flames, resulting in the firenado.

The Palisades Fire, which broke out on Tuesday, remains the largest fire ravaging Los Angeles County -- it has destroyed more than 21,000 acres in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, and is currently only 8% contained, now the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history.

As of Saturday morning, there were 11 confirmed dead across all L.A. fires -- with more than 100,000 evacuation orders issued ... that list growing overnight to Brentwood and Encino as the blaze sweeps east in the Palisades.

Play video content TMZ.com